Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request public involvement in helping to locate a missing person, Derek MEGAN, a 50-year-old male.

Derek MEGAN is an Indigenous male. He is 5’6” tall with a medium build.

MEGAN He has short black hair, a moustache, goatee and brown eyes.

Derek MEGAN was last seen in the area of Balsam Street on April 28, 2021 and reported to Thunder Bay Police on this date.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com