Thunder Bay – WEATHER – In parts of the region, it might be time for good old Mother Nature to give Old Man Winter a firm kick in his butt and tell him “it’s spring” and let go. There are snow flurries and snow in the forecast for parts of the North.



The Ontario provincial stay-at-home order continues. That also means treating each other, and especially the people in your family with love and respect. Clouds and dreary conditions are hard on your mental health.

On the weather front…

Thunder Bay Weather

It is +1 in Thunder Bay headed to a daytime his of 12 under mainly cloudy skies, there is a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. at 07:30 this morning there are a few isolated areas of rain in the city. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h near noon.

Tonight we are calling for mainly cloudy skies. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h before becoming light early this evening. Low overnight will be -1.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is +2 in Sioux Lookout to start the morning. Skies are going to be mainly cloudy. There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries changing to a 40 percent chance of rain showers by this afternoon. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High of +8. The UV index will be 5 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is for cloudy conditions. There is a 40 per cent chance of rain showers changing to a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries or rain showers this evening. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light early this evening. The overnight low -1. Wind chill -7 overnight.

Neskantaga Weather

Looking to the north, Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries changing to a 70 per cent chance of rain showers near noon is the day starter in Neskantaga. There is also the risk of a thundershower and hail this afternoon. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High of +3 today. Wind chill is at -8 this morning.

Tonight will see more clouds. There will be a 60 per cent chance of rain showers this evening. Periods of snow will be starting late this evening. Winds will be northwest at 30 km/h. The low -1. The wind chill -8 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is +1 to start the day in Kenora. There will be a mix of sun and clouds today. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Winds becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High will be +10. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see cloudy skies, there will be a 40 per cent chance of rain showers this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near midnight. Wind becoming north 20 overnight. Low minus 2. Wind chill -7 overnight.