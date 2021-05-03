Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service are investigating two separate weekend incidents that involved firearms.

Officers were originally dispatched to the first incident just before 9:30 pm on Saturday, May 1 in the 500 block of Gore Street West following reports of possible shots being fired.

Police learned a vehicle described as a light-grey SUV was observed leaving the scene prior to their arrival.

Officers were dispatched to the second incident at about 10:10 pm EDT on Sunday, May 2 in the area of the 100 block of Limbrick Street following reports of possible shots fired.

Police learned a vehicle described as a white SUV was observed leaving the area following the incident.

No injuries were reported as a result of these two incidents.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit are now involved in the investigation.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.