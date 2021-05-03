The James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have investigated 60 domestic related incidents in the month of April 2021, 23 of which resulted in someone being charged with a criminal offence.

Some of the charges include:

Adult Assault

Adult Assault – Spousal

Adult Assault with a Weapon – Spousal

Adult Assault Cause Bodily Harm – Choke, suffocate or strangle

Adult Fail to comply with Probation Order

Adult Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

Adult Failure to comply with undertaking

Adult Mischief – destroys or damages property

Adult Mischief Domestic

The OPP does not and will not release the names of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victims.

Victims in abusive relationships are not alone.

If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, there are local resources here to help. A toll free call can be placed to the Assaulted Women’s Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential.