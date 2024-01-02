Red Lake – NEWS – The Red Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) had a busy week responding to a total of 246 occurrences between Monday, December 25, 2023, and Sunday, December 31, 2023. The nature of these occurrences varied, including the following:

Police assistance – 46

Unwanted person – 27

Liquor Licence Control Act – 21

R.I.D.E. – 21

Assault – 12

Domestic dispute – 11

Ambulance Assistance – 10

Escort – 8

Prevent breach of peace – 8

Person Well-Being Check – 8

eTicket – Vehicle – 7

Traffic complaint – 6

Family dispute – 6

Bail violations – 6

Police information – 6

Mental health act – 6

Property related – 4

Noise complaint – 4

Impaired/over 80 – 3

Duplicate occurrence – 3

Trouble with youth – 2

Community services – 2

Disturb the peace – 2

Sexual assault – 2

Assist Other Non-Police Agency – 1

Person check-in – 1

Property check – 1

Police Observation – 1

Warrants – 1

Assist Other Police Agency – 1

(OMAP) Offender Management and Apprehension Program – 1

Police Assistance – First Nations – Dispatch Only – 1

Cyber Enabled Crime – Online Fraud – 1

Stolen vehicle – 1

Theft – 1

Traffic control – 1

Motor vehicle collision – 1

Weapons – 1

Mischief – 1

During these responses, the Red Lake OPP laid 39 charges under the Criminal Code and one under the Highway Traffic Act.

The OPP would like to remind the public about the convenience of their online reporting system, Citizen Self Reporting (CSR). CSR offers an efficient way to report minor incidents without requiring an officer to attend the scene. This online reporting tool, accessible from a computer or mobile device, enables the public to report specific crimes, including:

Theft Under $5000

Mischief / Damage to Property Under $5000

Mischief / Damage to Vehicle Under $5000

Theft from Vehicle

Lost / Missing Property Under $5000

Stolen License Plates

Driving Complaints

Provided there are no suspects, injuries, or emergencies involved, this system offers a convenient alternative to reporting incidents that fall within its parameters.

To learn more and access Citizen Self Reporting online, visit opp.ca.