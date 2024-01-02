Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has launched a homicide investigation in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI) First Nation following a tragic incident on January 1, 2024.

Here are the details of the investigation sofar as released by Police:

Incident Response by KI OPP Detachment

January 1, 2024, the incident unfolded in the community, prompting an immediate response from the KI OPP Detachment. The response occurred shortly after 3:00 p.m. When police arrived, they discovered one individual who had tragically lost their life.

Discovery of a Second Deceased Individual

During their investigation, OPP members made another somber discovery – a second individual who had also died in connection with the incident.

Public Safety Assurance Authorities have determined that there is no ongoing threat to public safety in the community.

Post-Mortem Examinations

Post-mortem examinations will be carried out at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS) in Toronto. These examinations are expected to provide important insights into the circumstances surrounding these tragic deaths. However, the date for these examinations has not yet been confirmed.

Collaborative Investigation

The investigation into this devastating incident is being conducted by a dedicated team, including the OPP North West Region Crime Unit, Emergency Response Team, Regional Support Team, OPP Forensic Identification Services, and Major Case Investigation Team. This collaborative effort is under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and in coordination with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

This is an ongoing investigation, and further details will be provided as they become available.