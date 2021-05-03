Atikokan – NEWS – The OPP in Atikokan have Joshua VERAN in custody over a series of Break and Enters in the area that occurred between 22 – 24 April 2021.

The first occurrence took place on 22 April 2021 when VERAN attempted a break into a garage located on Maple Crescent in Atikokan, ON. VERAN failed to gain entry to the building, however, he damaged a window screen in the process and stole a gas can from the property.

The second occurrence took place on 24 April 2021 when an Atikokan resident caught VERAN inside his unlocked residential porch. VERAN was in found stealing grow light bulbs and a ballast.

The third occurrence took place on 24 April 2021 when three Atikokan residents caught VERAN stealing a bicycle in the area of the Atikokan Post Office. When the three residents confronted VERAN, he responded by brandishing a knife and brass knuckles while threatening them with violence.

As a result of police investigation, Joshua VERAN, age 32 of Atikokan, ON has been arrested and charged with numerous criminal offences.

Joshua VERAN is now charged with:

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose , contrary to s. 88 of the Criminal Code.

, contrary to s. 88 of the Criminal Code. Robbery with violence , contrary to s. 343(a) of the Criminal Code.

, contrary to s. 343(a) of the Criminal Code. Unauthorized Possession of Weapon x 2, contrary to s. 91(2) of the Criminal Code.

x 2, contrary to s. 91(2) of the Criminal Code. Possession Break In Instruments , contrary to s. 351(1) of the Criminal Code.

, contrary to s. 351(1) of the Criminal Code. Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other Than to Attend Court , contrary to s. 145 (5)(a) of the Criminal Code.

, contrary to s. 145 (5)(a) of the Criminal Code. Mischief under $5000.00, contrary to s. 430(4) of the Criminal Code.

contrary to s. 430(4) of the Criminal Code. Theft under $5000.00, contrary to s. 334(b) of the Criminal Code.

contrary to s. 334(b) of the Criminal Code. Break enter and commit indictable offence, contrary to s. 348(1)(b) Criminal Code.

contrary to s. 348(1)(b) Criminal Code. Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, contrary to s. 354(1)(a) Criminal Code.

contrary to s. 354(1)(a) Criminal Code. Uttering threats, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

VERAN remains in custody and scheduled to appear before the Atikokan Court of Justice on 06 May 2021.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Criminal Code of Canada

Robbery

343 Every one commits robbery who

(a) steals, and for the purpose of extorting whatever is stolen or to prevent or overcome resistance to the stealing, uses violence or threats of violence to a person or property;

(b) steals from any person and, at the time he steals or immediately before or immediately thereafter, wounds, beats, strikes or uses any personal violence to that person;

(c) assaults any person with intent to steal from him; or

(d) steals from any person while armed with an offensive weapon or imitation thereof.

R.S., c. C-34, s. 302