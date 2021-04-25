Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating Missing Person Georgia Wenjack a 29-year-old female.

Georgia Wenjack was last seen at approximately 1030 am on April 24th, 2021 on Ontario Street.

Georgia Wenjack is described as a 29 year old Indigenous female.

Wenjack is 5’7″, 190 pounds, with long black hair, brown eyes, a bandaged nose and black eyes.

Anyone with information which may assist Police in locating Georgia Wenjack is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com