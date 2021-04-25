Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It is Sunday, and its sunny out.

Get out and practice your social distancing today. Treat people and family with respect. Try to make a real and positive difference in the world.



Try hard, you can do this, remember, “You’re beautiful”.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

Its going to be a sunny Sunday in Thunder Bay for the most part. The daytime high will be +6. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. The UV index will be +6 or high.

Tonight, there will be increasing cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries overnight. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low overnight will be -2 with a wind chill of -6 overnight.

Sioux Lookout Weather

Sunny skies to start Sunday in Sioux Lookout. Skies will become a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Winds will become southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High of +9. Wind chill -14 this morning. The UV index will be 5 or moderate.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. There will be a 60 percent chance of snow flurries or rain showers overnight. Winds will be southwest at 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low overnight will be zero.

Webequie Weather

Sunny conditions in Webequie with a daytime high of +6 with increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Winds will be south 30 km/h gusting to 50. The wind chill is at -23 this morning. The UV index will be 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy. Winds will be west at 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Winds will be south at 30 km/h late this evening. Low overnight is -3 with the temperature rising to zero by morning. Wind chill will be -10 this evening.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Mainly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Kenora. Winds will become south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High for the day will be +10. Wind chill will be -10 this morning. The UV index will be 4 or moderate.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy skies. There will be a 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers overnight. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low zero.