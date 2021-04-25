Thunder Bay – Missing 19-Year-Old Woman

Missing Person

Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating Missing Person Ivory MAQUANO. Ivory Maquano was last heard from on April 20, 2021.

Ivory Maquano is s a 19-year-old Indigenous female.

She is 5’2″ tall with an average build, long dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Ivory Maquano was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, dark pants and high heeled Timberland boots.

Anyone with information which may assist police in locating Ivory Maquano is asked to contact Police at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, on-line at www.p3tips.com

