Thunder Bay – NEWS – While most people are following the restrictions put in place by provincial governments, others are protesting those restrictions and guidelines.

Chris Saccoccia, who also identifies himself as “Chris Sky” and his freedom convoy are headed to Ontario – There is a plan for a Thunder Bay protest event on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Waverly Part at 6:00 PM.

Posting on social media event organizers for the Thunder Bay event state, “Our intention with this event is to unite local people with our common goal of reclaiming our freedoms, taking back our lives, and letting the government know we’re not going to take their lockdown BS anymore!”

Speaking at an event in Maple Creek Saskatchewan on Saturday, April 25, 2021, Sky told the people gathered that he plans to “blow by” the Manitoba / Ontario provincial boundary, “Like it wasn’t even there”.

As the Freedom Convoy was headed to Saskatchewan for rallies in Maple Creek and Regina, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said, “I don’t think this is any time for someone to be travelling halfway across the country to come in and to advocate for Saskatchewan people to be not wearing masks, not following public health orders, and doing it in an area where we have just had the very first few cases of … a bit more of a challenging virus”.

The event in Regina was held and attended, according to media reports by several dozen people. The Regina event started two hours late.

Currently the Ontario Government has closed the provincial boundaries with Manitoba and Quebec under provincial legislation.

Travelling by road from Vancouver, the rally plans, at present to end in Thunder Bay.

The anti-masker has been put on Canada’s No-Fly list following a decision by the Canadian government following an incident at an airport.

He has also seen his Instagram account deleted by social media giant Facebook. His personal Facebook page remains online.

Developing…