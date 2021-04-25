Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Ontario has reported 3,947 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

There are 1,136 new cases of the virus in Toronto, 901 new cases in Peel, 406 new cases in York Region, 209 of the virus in Ottawa and 207 new cases in Durham.

There are currently 851 COVID-19 patients in Ontario Intensive Care Units. This is an increase from the 741 patients in Intensive Care last Sunday.

The total number of patients, with COVID-19, in Ontario hospitals stands at 2,126 according to the Ministry of Health.

Hospitalization numbers on the weekends are often lower than the actual totals due to reporting issues. Some Health Units are not issuing reports on weekends, or on Sundays.

There have been another 24 virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, this figure includes one death involving a person under the age of 19.

The average number of virus-related deaths each day in Ontario is now 28, up from 24 last Sunday.

With 46,694 tests processed over the past twenty-four hours, the province-wide positivity rate now stands at 8.7 per cent. The Ministry of Health reports that is down from 9.2 per cent last Sunday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ontario has declined week-over-week, from 41,588 last Sunday to 41,157 today.