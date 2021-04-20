Last year was a trainwreck for everybody. Some people lost their jobs, others lost their social lives, and pretty much everybody lost their diets and fitness regimes. Maybe this was because we couldn’t go to the gym or afford organic, farm-fresh ingredients for our energizer smoothies.

Either way, we’ve all put on a few pounds, and we’re not proud of it. Here are some ways to ease you back into your favorite fitness regimen without straining yourself as things get back to normal for all of us.

1. Be more active (and maybe squeeze in an exercise or two)

It’s important not to go overboard with this. You could start by building up your strength and stamina before you jump into any of your old processes again, and you might need to increase your flexibility too.

You can do this with a light morning jog and some stretches and exercises, as well as some weight lifting. You could use things you find in your kitchens, such as a bottle of milk or a bag of rice or flour instead of dumbells or kettlebells if you don’t have them. All of this is minimal extra effort and is a gentle way to get your body back into the swing of things.

2. Ensure you have a health insurance plan

Making sure you have the right health insurance can be a weight off your mind. It can help cover the cost of a medical bill, and after having the year that most people have had, paying for an extra medical bill because you were a bit overzealous in your workout is the last thing you need.

Not only this, a muscle injury can have you out of work for weeks, which is something you really don’t need. To find out more about choosing the right health plans and insurance, or just more about health plans in general, you should visit Ahix.

3. Start making improvements to your diet

When it comes to dieting and improving what you eat, just like working out, it is tempting to jump straight in with both feet. However, it’s always better to ease yourself into it rather than going all in. The reason for this is that you might suddenly be missing out on nutrients and sugars that you may have gotten used to due to it being in what you’ve eaten for years, and abruptly cutting these out of your system means that you might get cravings later.

4. Increase the amount of sunlight and fresh air you’re getting

Living in a naturally lit, well-ventilated space not only helps decrease the amount of dust in your living space, but it’s also better for your health. Not only does it improve the quality of the air you’re breathing, but living in a naturally well-lit space also stops eyesight deterioration and tiredness.

It can also improve your awareness and decrease the number of headaches you might have due to living in a stuffy and closed room. Sleeping in a well-ventilated space also increases your sleep quality and the amount of oxygen that gets to your brain, making you a happier person altogether.