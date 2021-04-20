Thunder Bay – Tbaytel services are now fully restored after yesterday’s Rogers outage

Mobility service for Tbaytel customers has been fully restored after a nation-wide Rogers outage where customers were intermittently unable to place and receive wireless calls, SMS, and unable to use cellular data services due to a Rogers maintenance issue.

Voice and data services were restored at 3 pm on Monday while text (SMS and MMS) services were gradually restored throughout the evening. Tbaytel service was considered fully restored around 8:30 am Tuesday.

Any customers still experiencing issues with their Tbaytel mobility service are encouraged to contact Tbaytel’s 24-hour technical support team at (807) 623-4400 or toll-free at 1-800-264-9501.

For additional information about network maintenance and outages, please visit Tbaytel’s maintenance and outage alerts page at tbaytel.net/alerts.