WEBEQUIE – Webequie First Nation (WFN) Chief and Council have welcomed a federal $3.7 million investment announced today by Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The investment is provided through the Projects Stream of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) for the immediate construction of two four-plexes and one six-plex units resulting in 14 units of affordable homes for families in Webequie First Nation. These units will be completed this fall and in anticipation of the project, building supplies were transported to the community on the 2020/2021 winter road.

Seven (7) other First Nation RHI projects were announced for the Kenora District today totaling $21 for this district.

Chief Cornelius Wabasse, Webequie First Nation states, “Webequie First Nation is pleased to be one of the recipients of this year’s RHI project streams funding in the amount of $3.7 million. Webequie First Nation will be contributing $415,000 as part of our investment. Given $4.3 billion in applications were received—we are grateful to have been selected in this very competitive process. With this investment, we will be addressing overcrowding for at least 14 families in our community and helping the most vulnerable especially at this time of the global pandemic. They will be in their much needed homes by this fall. The human rights approach taken by the RHI and national housing strategy is definitely something that is in line with what is needed in our First Nation.”