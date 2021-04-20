Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 11 (eleven) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. Sadly there has been another death in the district from the virus.

Current active case number is 54. Five cases have been resolved.

Of the 11 cases

7 Close Contact

1 No known Exposure

3 Pending

Ten of the cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. One is in a district community.

The TBDHU advises, Close contact will be used to classify cases previously reported as both ‘Household contact’ and ‘Other close contact’ for privacy reasons due to lower daily case counts. This may be revisited should case counts increase.