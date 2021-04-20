Anyone who is identified as a close contact will be contacted and given further instruction by NWHU. Employees at the mine can continue working if they do not have symptoms and must follow all control measures required by the workplace. Any staff who has or develops symptoms should immediately self-isolate and get tested at an assessment centre and not at the work site. If the test result comes back as negative, the staff person can return to work when symptoms have improved. Those with a positive test will be contacted directly by NWHU with further instruction.

It is important that anyone in the Emo area with even one symptom of COVID-19 self-isolates and gets tested. There is an increased risk in that area and widespread transmission is taking place.

The public is reminded that by following personal preventive measures, they can protect themselves from the virus. This includes staying 2 metres from anyone you don’t live with, wearing a mask when in enclosed public spaces and when distancing is a challenge, and by getting the COVID-19 vaccine when eligible for it.