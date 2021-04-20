#whereisDougFord Trending on Twitter

Thunder Bay – COMMENTARY – Social media moves fast. In the political arena, social media can move faster than a slap-shot in hockey. It has the power to virtually hit and hurt equally at times to the impact of a slap-shot.

On Twitter today, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is trending. Not #fordnation but #whereisdougford.

The Premier was not in Question Period in the Ontario Legislature, and that has critics taking to social media questioning why.

#whereisDougFord

Making many calls and having many meetings. pic.twitter.com/f2rclgVBkV — Low Key Loki 🇨🇦 (@Northern_Loki) April 20, 2021

Some are from across the political aisle and targeted from the Opposition.

Ford's conscience: Doug. People are asking #WhereIsDougFord. You need to go to Queens Park and address the mess you made. You gotta stand up in Question Period, face the people you've hurt and do better. Lives are on the line! Ford, to his conscience: pic.twitter.com/EzuSxQre3I — Jared A. Walker (@JAWalker) April 20, 2021

#whereisDougFord

He has been MIA since announcing his ridiculous mockdown measures Friday. I just called my local MPPs office to ask where he was. Got voice mail (no surprise). I am calling on my fellow Ontarians to call their local MPP and ask where our Premier is.#onpoli — KNugent4118🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@knugent4118) April 20, 2021

In the middle of a public health crisis @fordnation will spend more time this week raising money for his political survival than in the legislature to pass sensible measures like paid sick days or answer questions from the press.#WhereIsDougFord pic.twitter.com/Pyada7WIIb — Michael Jason (@therealmjs) April 20, 2021

Overall, the social Tweets are showing that there are some who are not happy over the moves made by the Ontario Government to extend the Lockdown and Stay-at-Home orders.

Some are critical of the Ontario Government led by Premier Ford over what has been seen as bringing in politics to the decisions on COVID-19.

Developing…