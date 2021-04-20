Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is reminding residents of the potential risks of fractal wood burning after they responded to a medical call on the weekend for an electrocution death caused by the process.

Fractal wood burning, also called Lichtenberg, is an artistic process that burns lightning or tree-like figures into wood using high-electricity voltage generators or similar components. The wood is soaked with a chemical solution.

There are hundreds of instructional videos on YouTube that provide step-by-step instructions on how to modify household appliances such as microwaves ovens.

“This is an extremely dangerous process with deadly consequences, and I would strongly recommend that people do not try this,” said Chief Greg Hankkio, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.

The Electrical Safety Authority issued the following warning on their website: “Do not attempt to assemble or use a Lichtenberg generator for any purpose. They are extremely dangerous, contain live accessible wiring and components, and are unsafe for any use or handling. Both homemade and pre- built Lichtenberg generators are considered to have the potential to seriously injure and or death.”

For more information, visit: www.esasafe.com