Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 4 (four) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The Health Unit is reporting five cases have been resolved. This brings the current active cases being reported to 56.

Two of the cases are from close contact, and two are from travel outside of Northwestern Ontario.

All four cases are reported in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities.

There are three fewer persons hospitalized.