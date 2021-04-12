Northwest Fire Region April 12, 2021



Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – Wet conditions are keeping the fire hazard low across the region.

There were no new fires discovered in the Northwest Region by the afternoon of April 12.

At the time of this update there were three active fires in the region. Two of those fires were under control and one fire was being observed.

The fire hazard is low throughout the Northwest Region.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

The next update will be provided on Thursday April 15.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.

Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website atontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.