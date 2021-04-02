THUNDER BAY – On Good Friday, major stores, and shopping malls are closed.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) will be in a shutdown, starting Saturday April 3, 2021, at 12:01 am, for at least 4 weeks as part of the Government of Ontario Province-wide “Emergency Break Shutdown” that was announced today. This Province-wide Shutdown means the TBDHU catchment area will experience time-limited public health and workplace safety measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

There will be no reporting of COVID-19 numbers of Good Friday or Easter Sunday. Reports will be issued on Saturday, and Monday.

This long weekend, do not attend indoor social gatherings and strictly follow all public health guidelines to protect the health system and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Open and Closed

The Beer Store and the LCBO: All stores closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

If you didn’t stock up groceries wise in Thunder Bay, you have a few options. George’s Market on River Street, and Skafs in Current River at 470 Hodder Avenue are open. Circle K Convenience Stores are open as well.

Intercity Mall, Sport Chek, Home Depot, Home Hardware are all closed for the holiday.

Thunder Bay Transit will be operating on a holiday schedule.

Several of Thunder Bay’s popular stops are closed for the holiday weekend. The Hub on Victoria Avenue is closed until Tuesday. Bay Village Coffee is also closed for Good Friday. Nippers Takeout is also taking some family time this weekend.

Marnics Mobile report their holiday hours: Closed Friday April 2nd; Open Saturday April 3rd 10-7; Closed Sunday April 4th; Open Monday April 5th 9-7:30.

Brian Hamilton at the Bean Fiend reports he will be open Good Friday. However, starting Easter Monday The Bean Fiend will be fully CLOSED for two weeks.

North Star Air will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Government offices at the civic, provincial and federal offices are closed as well.

Dining-wise unless it is fast food, it is probably a good idea to call ahead to make sure your favourite place is open.