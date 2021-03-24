Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Public Library is currently operating with curtside pickup. Most of the staff are either working from home, or in the case of the casual staff have been not been working.

The Employer met with CUPE 3120 Executive and the CUPE National representative yesterday to outline the layoff procedure and how this clause in the collective agreement would be implemented should the Library have to close again in its entirety due to the current pandemic.

As much as possible, unionized staff who can perform meaningful work from home will do so if Library buildings have to close.

CUPE 3120, who represent the bulk of library workers with Thunder Bay Public Library, has received its Notice of Layoff from the employer which provides the union a 30 day notice of potential lay off scenarios due to COVID.

In addition, 20 casual staff received letters of termination from the organization effective March 23 2021. Discussions with the employer are ongoing. CUPE Local 3120 represents over 75 library workers and remains committed to protecting libraries and library workers.

TBPL has kept all permanent staff working as much as possible during this challenging time. We have also kept the health and safety of staff and the community at the forefront at all times in our safe and slow approach to offering library service.

A reduction in our hours of operation over the course of the last year, due to COVID, has meant that casual staff, who supplement our permanent full and part time staff, have not worked for the past year. Pursuant to the collective agreement, these staff members were sent notification of termination letters as a result of lack of work for the foreseeable future due to COVID.

TBPL is committed to working with both CUPE locals and to being a responsible public sector employer.