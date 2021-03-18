Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are some real contrasts for March 18th. First there are no weather alerts or warnings in effect across western and Northern Ontario. The contrasts come from the differences in temperatures this morning across the region. The cold spot in Ontario is -22.4 ° C in Peawanuck. It is -1° C in Thunder Bay.



If you are hoping for some early spring warmth, the forecast for Thunder Bay for Friday is a balmy +12 ° C.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is -1 in the city this morning. We are calling for sunny skies today. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. The daytime high will be +4° C . The wind chill minus 6° C this morning.

A sure sign that the sun is continuing its journey northward, the UV index 4 or moderate.

Clear skies are expected tonight with winds up to 15 km/h. The low overnight will be -8° C . Wind chill minus 13° C overnight.

Greenstone – Geraldton Forecast

It is -10° C in Geraldton this morning to start the day. Sunny skies with winds of up to 15 km/h are expected. Thursday’s high will be +1° C . The wind chill is -16° C this morning. The UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies continue. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low overnight will be -9° C . Wind chill -13° C overnight.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

It is warming up in Sachigo Lake. The high will be +5° C today under clear and sunny skies. Winds will become southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. High for Thursday will be +5° C . Wind chill -21° C this morning. The UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight clear skies will continue with winds at southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low -2° C . Wind chill -6° C overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Outlook

It is -3° C this morning in Kenora headed to a high of +8° C under clear and soon sunny skies. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. The wind chill is -8° C this morning. The UV index is 4 or moderate.