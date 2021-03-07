COVID-19 Daily Record of New Cases – 111 New Cases

Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports a new daily record of 111 cases of COVID-19 today.

Case Breakdown for TBDHU

66 Close contact

9 No known exposure

36 Pending

There are two more people in hospital in the district.

107 Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

4 First Nation communities

The TDBDU reports that twenty-seven cases have been resolved.

Ontario Case Numbers

Ontario reported 1,299 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. This represents a significant increase from the 990 cases which were reported on Saturday.

Toronto reported 329 new cases on Sunday, Peel Region reported 192 new cases. and York Region reported 116 new cases.

Across Ontario, there are 606 patients infected with COVID-19 who are in Ontario hospitals as of Sunday. Of these patients, 273 are in the Intensive Care Units in hospital, and 179 of those 273 patients are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The Stay-At-Home Order which has been in effect in several Health Regions in Ontario is about to end. Toronto and Peel Regions will move to the Grey-Lockdown phase of Ontario’s reporting schedule.

This means businesses can open with restrictions in place.