IGNACE – Frozen pipes in the Township of Ignace have been a problem. The recent cold snap is the reason for residents experiencing issues with water.

The Ignace Public Works Department is experiencing an increase in calls relating to frozen water lines.

Before your lines are actually frozen….there are some signs that you can watch for to hopefully avoid the inevitable:

You will have a drastic drop in water pressure

You will see black specks or particles in your water or at the bottom of the toilet bowl

As a member of the community, your first point of contact is the Municipal office at 934-2202. There are staff there from 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. to answer your calls. Public works emergency line is 220-0888 for after hours calls.