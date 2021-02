Thunder Bay – POLITICS – Councillor Trevor Giertuga is taking a leave of absence for health reasons from his responsibilities on Thunder Bay City council.

In a message to Thunder Bay City Clerk Krista Power, the Councillor will be taking leave from March 1, 2021 to May 3, 2021.

The Councillor is asking residents to contact other Councillors at Large to deal with issues during his absence.

The Municipal Act provides for Councillors to take a leave of absence.