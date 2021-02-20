Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It is chilly to start the day, but by Sunday and Monday there will be above seasonal temperatures across Western Ontario. Looking a little ahead at the weather the temperature will be above the freezing mark.

Today, the cold spot in Ontario is -29.5 ° C in Neskantaga or Lansdowne House.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is currently, at 07:00 am EST -21 in Thunder Bay, with the wind chill it feels more like -29. The daytime high under clear skies will be -6.

Winds will be calm at up to 15 km/h.

Tonight, the forecast is calling for increasing cloudiness this evening. The overnight low -14. Wind chill -14 this evening and -21 overnight.

Greenstone Geraldton Weather Outlook

It is -14 in Geraldton this morning under mainly cloudy. There is a 30 percent chance of snow flurries this morning. Winds will become southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. -6 will be the high for the day. The wind chill is at -20 this morning and will be -12 this afternoon.

Tonight will start with clear skies. It will become partly cloudy after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -14 with temperature rising to -11 by morning. Wind chill near -20.

Neskantaga Weather Outlook

It is -29 in Neskantaga. Winds are calm up to 15 km/h. The temperature will climb to -6 for a daytime high. The wind chill -36 this morning and -10 this afternoon.

Tonight, skies will be clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -13. Wind chill near -20.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Region

It is -18 to start the morning in Kenora. There will be increasing cloudiness starting near noon with a 40 percent chance of snow flurries late this afternoon. Wind will become south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High -4. Wind chill -29 this morning and -10 this afternoon.

Tonight, will see cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -9. Wind chill -10 this evening and -15 overnight.