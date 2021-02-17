WASHAHO CREE NATION – COVID-19 Update – Washaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn is going into lockdown over COVID-19.

The community issued the notice to residents at 4:00 PM EST today.

“Be advised that we have received notice that a case of Covid-19 has been detected. The exposure to the community has been determined to have occurred between Saturday, February 13th and Monday, February 15th 2021.

“It should be noted that the Fort Severn pandemic committee has met and attempted to trace exposure, and conservative estimates indicated that nearly 1/3 of the community has come in contact with persons of concern.

“With all of this in mind, we have no choice but to institute a full lockdown for the safety and well-being of our community’s most vulnerable people. This lockdown will be commencing today at 9 pm.

“All Non-Emergency movements will be limited. Instructions relating to nursing station access, medication, store hours, and school attendance will be released in the coming hours. With this in mind, please stay calm.”