Special Weather Statement in Effect

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – We head back to winter conditions across much of Western Ontario today. Environment Canada has issued a Weather Advisory for Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Atikokan, and Thunder Bay. Snowfall amounts around 5 cm are possible. There will also be a threat of freezing rain this morning.

At 5:30 am EST in Thunder Bay there is rain starting.

This is the same weather system that was tracking toward Manitoba yesterday, but has shifted east to Ontario

Road Conditions are likely to provide challenges. 511 Northwestern will be keeping you updated.

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Nipigon – Rossport

The weather service says snow today with a risk of freezing rain this morning.

A fast moving weather system will bring an area of snow to northwestern Ontario beginning early this morning and tapering off this afternoon.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is currently 0°C in Thunder Bay under cloudy skies. Today’s high is forecast for +2°C. The forecast is calling for periods of snow mixed with rain beginning early this morning. There is a risk of freezing rain this morning. Local snowfall amounts of 2 cm are expected.

Tonight cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries are expected. Winds becoming north 20 km/h this evening. The overnight low minus 7°C. Wind chill minus 10°C overnight.

The highest temperature recorded on this date was 5.6°C back in 1984. Thankfully we are far from the lowest back in 1958 when the mercury dipped to a chilly -30.0°C.

Washaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn

Washaho Cree Nation is Ontario’s cold spot this morning. It is -8.6 °C . Skies are cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds are west 20 km/h gusting to 40. The temperature falling to minus 11°C this afternoon with the wind chill at minus 14°C this morning and minus 21°C this afternoon.

Tonight there will be cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 16°C is forecast. Wind chill minus 21°C this evening and minus 26°C overnight.

Kenora Weather

It is currently 0°C in Kenora with light snow. The forecast is calling for periods of snow ending near noon then cloudy skies for the rest of the day. The weather service is calling for a risk of freezing rain early this morning. Snowfall amounts of 2 to 4 cm are expected. Winds will become northwest 20 km/h near noon. High plus 1°C. Wind chill minus 3°C this morning.

Tonight, those cloudy skies will continue. There is a 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. Winds will blow at up to 15 km/h. The overnight low will be -9°C. Wind chill -5°C this evening and -11°C overnight.

Kenora could set a new high temperature record for the day today. The previous high of 0.9°C in 2001 could fall today. The coldest it has ever been recorded in Kenora was -33.6°C back in 1977.