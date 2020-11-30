WINNIPEG – Dr. Roussin has reported that there are eleven deaths and an additional 342 cases of the COVID-19 virus in Manitoba. Seven of the deaths are in Winnipeg, and nine of the deceased are senior citizens from ages 70-90.

The second-wave surge in Manitoba is continuing. The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 13.4 per cent provincially and 13.7 per cent in Winnipeg. There are currently 342 people in hospital and 43 people in intensive care

Rates like that have put the province into the situation of the current lockdown.

Eleven New Deaths

Public health officials advise 11 additional deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported today including:

• a male in his 30s from the Winnipeg health region;

• a female in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region;

• a female in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Health Science Centre unit GA3;

• a female in her 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at Fairview Personal Care Home;

• a male in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at Fairview Personal Care Home;

• a male in his 80s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud region, linked to the outbreak at Villa Youville Personal Care Home;

• a male in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre;

• a male in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Golden Links Lodge;

• a female in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at St. Norbert Personal Care Home;

• a female in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region; and

• a male in his 90s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud region, linked to the outbreak at the Bridgepark Manor assisted living facility.

Today’s COVID-19 data shows:

• 23 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

• 46 cases in the Northern health region;

• 14 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

• 53 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

• 207 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows:

• 9,260 active cases and 7,253 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;

• there are 342 people in hospital with 43 people in intensive care due to COVID-19; and

• the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 312.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,611 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 355,081. Case investigations continue and if a public health risk is identified, the public will be notified.

Public health officials advise COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at the Lakeshore General Hospital in Ashern and West Park Manor Personal Care Home in Winnipeg. The sites have been moved to Critical (red) on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System.

The outbreaks declared at Women’s Correctional Centre in Headingley and the Keeyask Generating Station near Thompson have been declared over.