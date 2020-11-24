Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing male, Hunter FLINT, a 16-year-old male.

Hunter FLINT was last seen at approximately 7:00 am on November 24, 2020 in the area of Chippewa Road and James Street swing bridge.

Hunter FLINT is an Indigenous male. He is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 188 lbs. He has a heavy build. Flint has brown medium length hair, brown eyes and a left ear piecing.

Hunter FLINT was last wearing an orange “Central Car Wash” hat and carrying a white bag.

If you have any information that could help investigators locate this missing person, please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.