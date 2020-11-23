Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is advising the public of a location where they could have been exposed to COVID-19.

Bath and Body Works: 1000 Fort William Road, Thunder Bay: Monday November 16, 2020 to Friday November 20, 2020

Individuals who attended the location during the dates noted below could have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

Overall the risk of someone being infected would be low, however, we are asking individuals affected to monitor themselves carefully for symptoms, immediately self-isolate if they have even one symptom and to call the TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or call your local assessment center to arrange for testing.