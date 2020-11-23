Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police report that one of the suspects in a firearm incident, that resulted in a standoff on Picton Street last week has been arrested.

Police say that the accused male Owen John BOYCE, 23, of Thunder Bay, was located by uniform officers at a bar on the city’s south side at about 10 pm on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

BOYCE is expected to appear in bail court on Monday.

The other accused, Brianna Lynn NETEMEGESIC, a 21-year-old female of Thunder Bay, remains at-large and remains wanted by the Thunder Bay Police Service.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of NETEMEGESIC please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

Police advise that if you see NETEMEGESIC in public, please do not approach or confront her. Call 911 immediately.