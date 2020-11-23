Most people consider diamond jewelry as something only meant for millionaires. But Luxe VVS Jewelers, one of the fastest-growing companies involved in making diamond jewelry, is shattering this myth. They believe that everyone, whether it’s an average Joe or a celebrity, should be able to afford diamonds without thinking twice about their bank balance. And based on this vision, Luxe VVS Jewelers Jewelers is making diamond jewelry affordable for everyone.

The essence of diamonds

Diamond is a stone that represents many things to different people. It’s a status symbol, while for others, it may be a family heirloom that they pass down to the next generation. If you look at some of the hip-hop artists in the 1980s, you will notice most of them wearing attractive diamond-gold chains, diamond-crusted pendants, and diamond rings and watches. They considered it as a status symbol in the music industry. But an average person couldn’t even think of going anywhere close to those diamonds because of their sky-high prices.

How does Luxe VVS Jewelers Jewelers make diamond jewelry affordable? Firstly, they source their diamonds from India because they are available at a much lower price than other countries. Secondly, they create pieces of jewelry in India. India is home to some of the world’s best diamond jewelers. This enables Luxe VVS Jewelers Jewelers to deliver the highest-quality diamond jewelry to their customers while keeping overhead costs low. They also have representatives who can guide customers in choosing the type and number of diamonds to use and ensure that everything falls within their budget.

What sets Luxe VVS Jewelers Jewelers apart?

Most people usually don’t know how to check the quality of diamonds. Many diamond jewelry brands take advantage of this by selling inferior-quality diamonds at exorbitant prices. Luxe VVS Jewelers Jewelers isn’t like one of those brands. It only offers two types of diamonds that experts consider the best in the business: VS and VVS. And the exciting part is they do this even while keeping the price of their pieces of jewelry within an average customer range. This concept sets the company apart from the other brands in this industry.

Their uncompromising attitude towards the quality of diamonds has quickly made Luxe VVS Jewelers a go-to brand of celebrities. Some of the names that Luxe VVS Jewelers proudly associate themselves with are Lola Monroe, King Los, and the widely famous rap artist, NLE Choppa. You will often see Choppa flaunting his stunning diamond necklace with NLE iced out on it.

In addition to the high-clarity diamonds, Luxe VVS Jewelers also sets itself apart by providing jewelry customization. This means you can design your jewelry. It doesn’t matter whether you want an iced-out necklace like NLE Choppa or an intricately-designed bracelet with your partner’s name on it. All you need to do is discuss the design with a Luxe VVS Jewelers representative to set the ball rolling.

Luxe VVS Jewelers believes in its quality of products. This gives them the confidence to rely on a referral-only business module instead of spending thousands on ads like their competitors. So far, the results speak for themselves. They are one of the fastest-growing brands in the US, an outstanding feat considering the stiff competition in the diamond jewelry industry.