Thunder Bay – NEWS – At approximately 0900hrs today, Thunder Bay Fire & Rescue (TBFR) responded to a report of a fire in what was initially believed to be an unoccupied vacant residence at this location

Police officers were on scene and had initiated the report of the fire after taking two individuals into custody at this location. That aspect of the incident is under investigation by Thunder Bay Police Service. However, Police were unable to confirm with TBFR officers on scene if there were additional occupants inside the structure at this time.

Upon arrival on scene, fire crews observed heavy smoke coming from a window on the second story of the wood frame two story residence. Because the residence was heavily secured and barricaded, firefighting efforts were hindered until crews could force entry into the residence. By this point however, the fire stage had advanced to full involvement within the attic space.

An aggressive offensive fire attack was directed at second floor level from the exterior of the building, TBFR crews on scene were then able to quickly knock the fire down and gain entry to begin a search of the interior to confirm that no additional people were inside and to complete full extinguishment of the fire.

There were no injuries as a result of this fire. Fire damage to the structure was heavily concentrated to the second floor level with heavy water and structural damage to the rest of the building. The scene is being held by police and TBFR investigators until fire cause can be determined.

A total of 5 Pumpers, 2 aerial ladder trucks, a Command unit and Fire investigation unit attended the scene.