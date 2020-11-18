Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and Southbridge Care Homes confirm that an outbreak has been declared at Southbridge Roseview long-term care home, Heritage Unit only, in Thunder Bay.

In recent testing, one staff member was found to be positive for COVID-19. At this time, no residents or other staff members have been identified as having symptoms.

Consistent with provincial guidelines, the outbreak declaration for COVID-19 in a long-term care home is made when one staff or resident is found to be positive for COVID-19. This low threshold for declaring an outbreak ensures that outbreak management measures, including increased infection and control practices, can be put in place swiftly to contain any further spread.

Prior to the outbreak, significant measures had already been put in place by Southbridge Roseview to reduce the likelihood of transmission of the virus in the facility. Surveillance swabbing of all staff occurs on a bi-weekly schedule in an effort to identify and contain any exposure as quickly as possible.

TBDHU and Southbridge Roseview will continue to collaborate on the ongoing investigation and management of this outbreak.

“Residents of long-term care homes are a particularly vulnerable group when it comes to COVID-19. It is important that we act swiftly when a resident or staff has symptoms or has a positive test as in this case,” said Dr. Janet DeMille, Medical Officer of Health.

As the facility cares for a high-risk population, Southbridge Roseview has proactive policies and evidence-based practices in place to prevent any potential spread of infection. As part of precautionary measures with any respiratory outbreak in a long-term care home, residents on this unit are in isolation, in their own rooms, until further notice. Other measures in place include:

Staff and residents follow physical distancing guidelines.

 Group activities are discontinued.

 Staff screening occurs at the beginning and end of every shift, including temperature checks for fever.

 All staff and essential visitors wear masks, gowns, goggles, and gloves.

 Residents are assessed twice a day for symptoms. This includes temperature checks.

 Visitor restrictions have been in effect since the beginning of March.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and then use Ontario’s Self-Assessment Tool to see if you need to seek further care.

If individuals in self-isolation develop symptoms, they should contact the Thunder Bay District Health Unit at (807) 625-5900 or toll-free: 1-888-294-6630.