Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service are requesting public assistance in locating missing female, Starla MAMAKEESIC, 27-year-old.

Starla MAMAKEESIC was last in contact with family on November 13, 2020 at approximately 11:00 am and reported to Thunder Bay Police Service as missing on this date.

Starla MAMAKEESIC is an Indigenous female, 5’3″, 130 lbs, with a medium build. She has black hair with a streak of blonde, brown eyes and heart tattoo on fingers.

MAMAKEESIC was last seen wearing a black leather hooded jacket and a red and black plaid winter hat.

There is no photo available at this time.

If you have any information that could help investigators locate this missing person, please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.