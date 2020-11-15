Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Good morning Western and Northern Ontario. To the east for Manitouwadge and Aroland there is a Special Weather Statement calling for snow.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

Environment Canada says that Thunder Bay can expect periods of rain or snow shifting to periods of snow this morning. Snowfall amounts of up to 2 cm are forecast. Winds will become northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. The forecast high plus 2.

For tonight, the forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 13 overnight.

Washaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn

It is snowing this morning in Washaho Cree Nation.

Periods of snow with risk of freezing drizzle are in the forecast. There will be local blowing snow this afternoon. Winds will become northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this afternoon. The high today will be minus 3. Wind chill minus 6 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon.

For tonight, the snow and local blowing snow will continue. Amounts of 2 to 4 cm are expected. Winds will be northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 17 overnight.

Sandy Lake

Periods of light snow are forecast for Sandy Lake today. There is also a risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Winds will become northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. Sunday’s high minus 3 with temperature falling to minus 7 this afternoon. The wind chill minus 5 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon.

For Sunday night, expect partly cloudy skies with 60 percent chance of light snow. Winds will be northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 22 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is currently -1c in Kenora under cloudy skies. Environment Canada says that there will be periods of light snow beginning early this morning. There is also a risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Up to 2 cm of the white stuff is expected. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. The temperature is forecast to drop to minus 4 this afternoon. The wind chill minus 5 this morning and minus 11 this afternoon.

Mainly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of flurries are forecast for Sunday night. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. The overnight low minus 10. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and minus 16 overnight.