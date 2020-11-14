TORONTO – Anthony Dale, the President and CEO of the Ontario Hospital Association says “The Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) supports the Government of Ontario’s decision today to revise the provincial COVID-19 Framework, which will lower the thresholds for additional targeted public health measures and place several regions facing rising COVID-19 cases into the most restrictive red zone. On behalf of the province’s 140 public hospitals, the OHA thanks the provincial government for listening to the concerns of the hospital sector and its system partners, and for its leadership in responding rapidly to the alarming COVID-19 modelling data presented yesterday.

“While this is a vital step in addressing the difficult circumstances projected in the weeks ahead, Ontario’s pandemic response remains the most significant mobilization of the healthcare system since the end of the Second World War. Hospitals and the people who work in them are on front lines of a different kind of battle each and every day. The COVID-19 pandemic is an historic threat to the health and safety of the people of Ontario, our health care system and our economy. It is clear that the next several months are likely to be very difficult. As individuals, we continue to have a duty to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities by acting in a manner that prevents the spread of COVID-19. Ontario’s hospitals know they have the support of the people of Ontario and together, we will get through this. Better times do lie ahead.”