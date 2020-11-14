Anyone Who Played Between November 3 and November 13 is to Self-Isolate Immediately

Thunder Bay – There is a risk for pickle ball players who were at a number of locations in Thunder Bay, that they have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

Anyone who played pickle ball at The Polish Legion, Moose Hall, North McIntryre Rec Centre, and the West Thunder Community Centre between November 3 and November 13, 2020 could be impacted.

The Health Unit in the letter tells players to self isolate immediately and on Sunday starting at 09:00 AM EST to contact them at (807) 625-5900.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has not issued a media release as of Saturday night, but a letter posted online on Facebook has been forwarded to NetNewsLedger, as well as having been reported to players on Saturday night.

Developing…