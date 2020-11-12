Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has reported 2 (two) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. This now brings the total of active cases to twenty-five.
Details of confirmed case(s)
Case #142
No Known Exposure
Self-Isolating
10/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
Case #143
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
06/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
*Episode date corresponds to earliest date reported according to following order: symptom onset date, specimen collection date, laboratory testing date, date reported to TBDHU
Visit the TBDHU Website for more information or contact TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or toll-free: 1-888-294-6630.