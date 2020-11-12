Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has reported 2 (two) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. This now brings the total of active cases to twenty-five.

Details of confirmed case(s)

Case #142

No Known Exposure

Self-Isolating

10/11/20

Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

Case #143

Close Contact

Self-Isolating

06/11/20

Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

*Episode date corresponds to earliest date reported according to following order: symptom onset date, specimen collection date, laboratory testing date, date reported to TBDHU

Visit the TBDHU Website for more information or contact TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or toll-free: 1-888-294-6630.