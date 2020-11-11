TORONTO – Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, Premier Doug Ford, Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, and honoured guests will pay tribute to the bravery, courage and sacrifice of past and present members of the Canadian Armed Forces at Queen’s Park.

Livestream Video will be posted as soon as available.

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Location: Ontario Veterans’ Memorial

Queen’s Park

Toronto ON

Events: 10:00 a.m.

Unveiling of the Memorial to Honour Canadian Heroes of the War in Afghanistan

10:45 a.m.

Remembrance Day Ceremony