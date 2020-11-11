TORONTO – Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, Premier Doug Ford, Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, and honoured guests will pay tribute to the bravery, courage and sacrifice of past and present members of the Canadian Armed Forces at Queen’s Park.
Livestream Video will be posted as soon as available.
Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Location: Ontario Veterans’ Memorial
Queen’s Park
Toronto ON
Events: 10:00 a.m.
Unveiling of the Memorial to Honour Canadian Heroes of the War in Afghanistan
10:45 a.m.
Remembrance Day Ceremony