THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for a number of regions of Western Ontario this morning.

The weather service states that strong wind gusts and local blowing snow expected this morning. Behind these strong winds is an Alberta Clipper. This system will bring locally strong northwesterly winds with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h possible.

Strong winds, along with falling snow, will allow for blowing snow to reduce visibilities at times and make travel difficult.

Winds will weaken this afternoon.

5:17 AM EST Sunday 01 November 2020

Special weather statement in effect for: