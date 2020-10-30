THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district.
The TBDHU says both cases are from exposure from traveling. Both individuals are self-isolating.
There are no details released on specific locations or other details.
Contact tracing is underway.
Details of confirmed case(s)
|Case Number
|Exposure category
|Status
|Episode Date* (dd/mm/yy)
|Area
|
Case #116
|
Travel
|
Self-Isolating
|
25/10/20
|Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
|
Case #117
|
Travel
|
Self-Isolating
|
23/10/20
|Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
*Episode date corresponds to earliest date reported according to the following order: symptom onset date, specimen collection date, laboratory testing date, date reported to TBDHU