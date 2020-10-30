October 30, 2020 – Two New Cases of COVID-19 in Thunder Bay District

By
NetNewsLedger
-
Thunder Bay COVID-19

THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district.

The TBDHU says both cases are from exposure from traveling. Both individuals are self-isolating.

There are no details released on specific locations or other details.

Contact tracing is underway.

Details of confirmed case(s) 

Case Number Exposure category Status Episode Date* (dd/mm/yy) Area
 

Case #116

  

Travel

  

Self-Isolating

  

25/10/20

 Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
 

Case #117

  

Travel

  

Self-Isolating

  

23/10/20

 Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

*Episode date corresponds to earliest date reported according to the following order: symptom onset date, specimen collection date, laboratory testing date, date reported to TBDHU

 

