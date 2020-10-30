THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district.

The TBDHU says both cases are from exposure from traveling. Both individuals are self-isolating.

There are no details released on specific locations or other details.

Contact tracing is underway.

Details of confirmed case(s)

Case Number Exposure category Status Episode Date* (dd/mm/yy) Area Case #116 Travel Self-Isolating 25/10/20 Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas Case #117 Travel Self-Isolating 23/10/20 Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

*Episode date corresponds to earliest date reported according to the following order: symptom onset date, specimen collection date, laboratory testing date, date reported to TBDHU