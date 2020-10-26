1000 Toronto Businesses Getting Free Delivery Until November 8, 2020

TORONTO – The City of Toronto is looking to support local businesses with a partnership with Ritual – Open For Business – supports more than 1,000 local businesses with free delivery until November 8, 2020.

“It is now more critical than ever to support Toronto’s local businesses, especially the restaurant and food services sector through the second wave of COVID-19. It is thanks to great partners such as Ritual and DoorDash that I am confident Toronto businesses will recover and rebuild from this pandemic stronger than before,” says Mayor John Tory.

Mayor John Tory announced that starting today, more than 1,000 local businesses that have enrolled in the Open For Business – the City of Toronto’s collaboration with Ritual and DoorDash – will receive free delivery until November 8.

The Ritual ONE app was launched this spring to help local businesses across Toronto increase their commission-free online sales. All flat fee delivery charges will be waived for both customers and local businesses during this two week period to encourage customers to order directly from local businesses.

A list of all participating restaurants is available at https://ritual.co/go/TORO4B

As a result of this partnership with the City, Ritual is providing its commission-free digital ordering platform, Ritual ONE, to Toronto businesses at no cost through the end of this year. This includes waiving set-up ($99) and monthly subscription fees ($49/month). All local businesses that enroll in Ritual ONE will receive delivery capabilities powered by DoorDash Drive, its fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business.

Additionally, any business that completes one delivery order on Ritual ONE powered by DoorDash Drive by December 31 will receive Ritual ONE free through 2021.

Toronto businesses can learn more about Open For Business and enroll at http://www.ritual.co/toronto

Typically, Ritual ONE is accessed by restaurants, bars, and food services, such as cafes, bakeries, butchers, and grocers. However, this program is available to any Toronto business that wants to access commission-free pickup and delivery.

Businesses enrolled in the City’s ShopHERE program are also eligible. Toronto independent businesses and artists can sign up for their free online ShopHERE store at http://www.digitalmainstreet.ca/shophere

These initiatives are a part of the Mayor’s Economic Support and Recovery Task Force’s economic support and recovery plan for Toronto’s businesses.

The City’s website is updated daily with the latest health advice and information about City services and social supports. Check https://www.toronto.ca/covid-19/ for answers to commonly asked questions before contacting the Toronto Public Health COVID-19 Hotline or 311.

“Toronto’s communities and their businesses continue to be held back by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our partnership with Ritual and Door Dash will help local businesses to continue operating using commission-free online ordering while at the same time improving safety for their customers and employees,” adds Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson, Scarborough Centre, Chair of the Economic and Community Development Committee.

“Ritual is proud to partner with the City of Toronto, Mayor Tory, and DoorDash to support local businesses through our Open For Business initiative. Over the last few months, we’ve worked hard to enable restaurants to accept commission-free orders on their own websites and are proud to announce that Ritual ONE now powers more than 1,000 Toronto restaurants to serve their customers and keep their business up and running. Throughout the next two weeks, we are excited to provide the Toronto community with free delivery when they order from our restaurant partners, at no cost to restaurants, to drive sales and support local businesses when they need it most,” says Ray Reddy, Co-founder and CEO of Ritual.