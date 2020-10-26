THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating a missing male, Jory ILLSEN-BEMENT who is 13 years old.

ILLSEN-BEMENT was last seen in the area of John Street/High Street on October 25, 2020 at approximately 7:00 pm.

ILLSEN-BEMENT is 5’8″ with a thin build. He has straight blonde/brown hair, short in the back and long at the top. He has blue eyes, wearing black and green glasses that are broken at the nose bridge, and a scar above his left eye.

ILLSEN-BEMENT was last wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, a black sweater, and black shoes.

If you have any information that could help investigators locate this missing person, please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.