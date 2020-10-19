THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The cold spot in Ontario this morning is Thunder Bay, with a temperature of -6.1 ° C at the Thunder Bay Airport.

There are no weather alerts in effect across both the North and the Western sections of the region.

Thunder Bay Forecast

Monday will see mainly cloudy skies. There is a 60 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Monday’s high plus 2. for tonight Environment Canada says there will be mainly cloudy conditions with a 40 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Skies will clear near midnight. Winds of up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 13 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries changing to 70 percent chance of flurries this morning in the Lake of the Woods region. Winds of up to 15 km/h will make it feel colder, this morning the wind chill is making it feel like -8. Monday’s daytime high will be +1c. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 2 or low. For tonight, the weather service says there will be mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries early this evening. It will clear late in the evening. There will be winds blowing up to 15 km/h. The overnight low minus 8 but those winds will make the temperature with the wind chill feel like minus 11 overnight.

Looking to the North…

Peawanuck

For Peawanuck expect mainly cloudy skies with a40 percent chance of flurries. Winds up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. For tonight, expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill near minus 10.