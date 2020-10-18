THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Good morning and welcome to Sunday, October 18, 2020. The coldest place in Ontario this morning, at 05:30 am EDT, at a balmy -6.5°C is Atikokan.

Most of the weather statements for Western Ontario have ended.

There remains a special weather statement for two areas.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki/Marten Falls

Attawapiskat

Environment Canada says that the first accumulating snowfall of the season will begin tonight. Snow has begun north of Lake Superior and will continue to spread northeast tonight. Snow will taper off Sunday afternoon.

Current indications suggest snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible. However, the highest amounts are likely in a narrow band that may miss most communities. Attawapiskat and Ogoki Post may receive near 5 cm of snow, while Lansdowne House may receive closer to 2 cm.

There are snow squalls in Manitoba that will likely impact a small part of the province right along the Manitoba Boundary. A snow squall warning is in effect for Berens River and Bloodvein. The weather service says that the Lake Winnipeg North Basin snow squall activity strengthened during the night as cold northwest winds blew over the relatively warm waters of the lake. These squalls are occurring southeastward off the lake, primarily into the Berens River and Bloodvein areas. The snow squalls will persist through today and into Monday before tapering off. Snowfall accumulations will be highly variable across short distances, but accumulations of 15 cm in 12 hours will be possible and some areas may see event total snowfalls as high as 25 to 30 cm by the time it tapers off on Monday.

Weather Forecasts

THUNDER BAY

For the City of Thunder Bay, expect sunny skies early this morning. At 05:30 am it is -3°C outside. We can expect increasing cloudiness near noon then a 60 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. However, the wind chill makes it feel like minus 7°C this morning. UV index 2 or low. For tonight we are expecting cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of flurries this evening. Skies will clear around midnight. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7°C. Wind chill near minus 10°C.

KENORA and LAKE OF THE WOODS

The Lake of the Woods Region will see cloudy skies with 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Snow flurries beginning near noon. Winds becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High +1°C. Wind chill minus 9°C this morning.

For tonight snow flurries ending this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6°C. Wind chill near minus 9°C.

For the latest road conditions visit 511.ca.