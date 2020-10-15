TBPS report that a store clerk was confronted by the woman who was armed with a needle, just after 3:30 pm on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. The woman was able to make off with cash and the employee was not injured. Uniform Patrol officers arrived in the area within minutes of a 911 call but were unable to locate the suspect.

In a follow-up investigation by the TBPS B.E.A.R. Unit (Break & Enter & Robbery), the identity of the suspect was established and an arrest warrant was issued. The woman was located on October 14, 2020, at 10:21 pm at a George Street residence by Uniform Patrol officers who were at the address on an unrelated matter.

38-year-old Lindsay Anne HYMERS is charged with Robbery, Disguise with Intent, and Breach of Probation. HYMERS remains in custody with a future court date.